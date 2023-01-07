Hailey Bieber "struggled with a little bit of PTSD" after suffering a blood clot in her brain.

The 26-year-old model revealed in March that she'd been hospitalised, after suffering "stroke-like" symptoms, and Hailey has now admitted that she's struggled to move on from her health scare.

Hailey - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - told the 'Run-Through with Vogue' podcast: "I struggled with a lot of anxiety after [my health scare]. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again.

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

Last year, Hailey revealed via social media that she was hospitalised and treated for a blood clot in her brain.

The blonde beauty made a recovery within hours, but she was still shocked by what happened.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Hailey shared: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

The model also thanked her fans for the supportive messages they sent to her on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Hailey later revealed that she thought she'd suffered a "full blown stroke".

She explained: "It's like having a ministroke.

"It definitely feels like having a stoke, except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly and then I didn't have any more issues for the whole rest of the day and the whole rest of the time that I was in the hospital."