50 Cent plans to turn '8 Mile' into a TV show.

The 47-year-old rap star is currently working on a TV adaptation of the 2002 drama film, which starred Eminem alongside Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, and Kim Basinger.

50 shared: "It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100."

50 was actually discovered by Eminem and he thinks the TV show could enhance the legacy of the 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker.

He told the 'BigBoyTV' YouTube channel: "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

50 explained that the show will provide a "backstory" to the hit film. He also revealed that it could explore Eminem's younger years.

Meanwhile, 50 and Eminem both performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022.

The duo were joined by Mary J. Blige, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and Mary likened the experience to "getting an Oscar nomination".

The chart-topping star - who has been nominated for two Academy Awards during her career - also claimed that the Super Bowl was the perfect platform to introduce hip-hop music to the world.

She said: "Hip-hop is East Coast. Hip-hop is West Coast. Hip-hop is Europe. This is why it’s going to be so major, because this is what the Super Bowl is showing to people: It’s not just one thing. [Hip-hop] is everywhere."

Elsewhere, Snoop promised that it would be "one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows" of all time, prior to taking to the stage.

He said: "I tell you, this it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it. He's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."