Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid "are not exclusive".

The 48-year-old actor - who has previously dated the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli - and Gigi, 27, were romantically linked to each other in 2022, but according to an insider, they're just "seeing where things go".

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things and they are not exclusive.

"They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

Gigi has a two-year-old daughter called Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. And the model is currently feeling "balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter".

The source added: "Her main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill."

Leonardo, on the other hand, is "having fun and prioritising work and spending time with friends".

In September, Leonardo and Gigi were spotted spending time together at various locations in New York City.

However, multiple sources insisted to PEOPLE that they weren't officially dating at the time.

One source said: "They are getting to know each other."

However, another source added: "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi."

Leonardo was spotted with Gigi shortly after he split from model Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

And according to one insider, the Hollywood star was keen to spend time with friends and family as he looked to move on from his previous romance.

The source explained: "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."