Sony has unveiled its accessibility controller, Project Leonardo, for the PS5.

The hardware is “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods."

A PlayStation blog post continued: “Accessibility is an important topic to us at PlayStation, and we want to continue raising the bar to enable every gamer to experience the joy of play.

“Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Santa Monica Studio‘s 'God Of War Ragnarök' or Naughty Dog’s 'The Last Of Us Part I', or the wide array of features in our PS4 and PS5 console UI, we’re passionate about reducing barriers to play for every gamer.”

At the time of writing, there is no release date for Leonardo.

Microsoft released its Adaptive Controller back in 2018 and in 2021.