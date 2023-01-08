Claire Foy's life was transformed by her time at drama school.

The 38-year-old actress has become one of the biggest names in the TV and film industries over recent years - but Claire was unaware of what it took to become successful before she attended the Oxford School of Drama.

The actress - whose film credits include 'First Man', 'Unsane' and 'My Son' - told Collider: "I think I went to drama school with very little understanding of what it would take to be an actor, or what was involved, or the skills you had to have ... any of those things."

Claire feels like her time at drama school prepared her for life in the movie industry.

She said: "At drama school, we did a lot of preparation for it ... and we did a lot of, you know, prep around ... the skills you might have to do it."

Meanwhile, Claire stars alongside Rooney Mara and Frances McDormand in the new drama film 'Women Talking', which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

And Claire admits that the Sarah Polley-directed project represents a landmark in her career.

The acclaimed actress said: "This is the first film I’ve made where women are strong while not in a domestic setting.

"You usually see mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmas at the kitchen sink, in positions of importance. But this is basically the Senate, the Houses Of Parliament. These women are talking about the foundation of civilisation, about how they navigate the world as people and what is right and wrong."