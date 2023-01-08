Emma Corrin's painkillers caused bee-swarming hallucinations

Emma Corrin's painkillers caused hallucinations.

The 27-year-old star was on set of the upcoming FX series 'Retreat' but had to be sent home after "really strong" taking painkillers for toothache and becoming convinced that a swarm of bees had launched an attack.

Emma said: "I was getting my wisdom teeth, so they put me on really strong U.S. painkillers. I was so out of it that I thought I was being attacked by bees. They had to send me home because, every take, I was swatting bees away."

Meanwhile, 'The Crown' star was inspired to take up acting at the age of 11 after taking part in a school production of 'The Wind in the Willows' and impressed a classmate's mother before explaining that the career choice has provided several opportunities to live in various ways.

Emma told Vogue Magazine: "I was 11 [when I realised I wanted to go into acting]. I was in my primary school production of 'The Wind in the Willows' and I was playing Toad of Toad Hall. One of my friend’s mums came up to me and said, “That was great, darling. You should be an actor.' I love the possibility of it. It gives you permission to explore multiple ways of being. "

Emma - who chooses to use they/them pronouns - explained that working away from home was "weird and uncomfortable" when people used the incorrect pronouns.

Emma said: "Because I was working on a film in the US, away from everyone who knows me, and when people called me she, it felt so weird and uncomfortable."

