Prince Harry is "genuinely terrified" about his future.

The 38-year-old royal - who is the son of King Charles and his late former wife Princess Diana - married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 but caused a rift with the rest of his family when the pair quit The Firm in 2020 so they could move to LA in search of private life and now wants "reconciliation" as long as some "accountability" is shown.

He said: "I have a lot of compassion as to why certain members of my family need to have that relationship with the tabloid press. I don't agree with it, but I do understand it. There have been decisions that have happened on the other side that have been incredibly hurtful. I wish that it had stopped. I want reconciliation, but first, there needs to be some accountability. You can't just continue to say to me that I'm delusional and paranoid because I am genuinely terrified about what is going to happen to me. And then we have a 12-month transition period. My wife shares her experience and instead of backing off, both the institution and the tabloid media both double down."

Harry is due to publish his bombshell memoir 'Spare' on Tuesday (10.01.23) and went on to insist that despite rumours, nothing within the tome is "scathing", least of all towards his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla, who married his father King Charles in 2005.

Speaking on ITV's 'Harry the Interview', he told Tom Bradby: "There's no part of anything that I have said that is scathing towards anybody, especially not my stepmother. Some things have happened, some in the past, some current but no institution is immune to accountability or taking responsibility or immune to criticism. My wife and I were scrutinised probably more than anyone else. I see a lack of scrutiny towards other members of my family."