Prince Harry is only just learning to "grasp" sibling rivalry.

The 38-year-old royal is the younger brother of Prince William, 40, and ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir 'Spare' explained that while it "really hurt" that his sibling "didn't want to know him" during their teenage years at university but can resonate now that he is father to Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

He said: "We grew up, our mother was dressing up in the same clothes to start funny. William didn't like that, I thought it was quite funny I guess. The sibling rivalry as such is now only really becoming real to me. [In the book] I talk about the relationship between William and myself at Eton and the fact that he didn't really want to know me and as a younger brother that sucks. He didn't want anything to do with me and that hurt at the time. Now, the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili and to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie is like 'No, I need my space', I get it. But at the moment in time, I didn't grasp it."

Harry - who has become estranged from his family since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to LA in search of a private life - went on to insist that he was "always loved" his brother but recalled that they have been on "different paths" since their mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

Speaking on ITV's 'Harry the Interview', he told Tom Bradby: I've always loved my brother and I think what would surprise people is that after our mother died we were on very different paths. We had this traumatic experience but we dealt with it in different ways."