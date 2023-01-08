Prince Harry asked King Charles not to marry Camilla, Queen Consort.

The 38-year-old royal is the son of the monarch, 74, and his former wife Princess Diana - who died in a car crash aged 36 in 1997 - and explained that he and his elder brother Prince William asked their father not to marry before he tied the knot with the now-Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

"He said: "William and I wanted our father to be happy and he seemed to be very, very happy with her. We asked him not to get married, he chose to and that's his decision. But the two of them were, and they remain very happy together.

Harry tied the knot himself in 2018 with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex but the pair caused a rift with The Firm when they decided to step back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to LA in search of private life, with the Duke of Sussex now claiming that he is "willing to forgive" his family although he "does not recognise" his father and his brother.

Speaking on ITV's 'Harry the Interview', he told Tom Bradby: "I think there's probably a lot of people who have watched the documentary and read the book and think 'How can you forgive your family for what they have done?' People have already said that to me, and I say 'Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility'. I would like to get my father back, I want my brother back but at the moment I don't recognise them as much as they recognise me."