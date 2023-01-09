Prince Harry thought the Queen's funeral was a "good opportunity'" to put things right with his family.

The 38-year-old royal has become estranged from The Firm since stepping down from official duties in 2020 and moving to LA with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex but explained that when they reunited for the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth - who died in September at the age of 96 following a 70-year-reign - he was subjected to a "horrible reaction" from the rest of his family.

He said: "What I have to say and what I will say to them will remain in private because the last moment was during the Queen’s funeral. It was a really good opportunity to bring the family together but the day she died, it was a really really horrible reaction from my family. We were there to celebrate the life of granny."

The comments come just days after Harry - whose mother Princess Diana died in a car crash at the age of 36 in 1997 - claimed that his mother would be "sad" about the rift between himself and his elder brother Prince William, 40, if she were still alive and claimed he had felt her presence "much more" in recent times..

In a clip from his upcoming interview on 'Good Morning America' - which will air on 9 January - he said: "I think she would be sad. I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship. I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

In 'Spare', Harry revealed he turned to a woman who "claimed to have powers" in a bid to connect with Diana.

He recalled being told: "You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you."