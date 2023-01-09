Prince Harry has claimed that Prince William wanted to hit him back.

The 38-year-old royal- who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in the US with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - alleged that his elder brother "knocked him to the

floor" during an argument and has now claimed that the only reason he didn't retaliate because he had received therapy.

He said: "William used to fight all the time. But the difference with that was we were kids. What was difference here was the level of frustration. I saw this red mist in him and I can pretty much guarantee today that if I wasn’t doing therapy sessions I would have fought back. But I was in a more comfortable place with my anger. He wanted me to hit him back but I didn’t. Some people within his office were feeding him utter nonsense.”

Harry - who has since become estranged from his family since settling in LA with the former 'Suits' actress and their children Archie, three and 20-month-old Lili - went on to describe the family rift as "heart-breaking" but does not believe that his brother nor their father King Charles will read his upcoming bombshell memoir 'Spare', which details his experience growing up and eventually leaving The Firm.

Speaking on ITV's 'Harry: The Interview', he told Tom Bradby: "It is heart-breaking. This whole thing is not just unnecessary but it’s incredibly sad. And there’s a way through it.”

“I don’t think my father or brother will read the book. I hope they will but I don’t think they will. "