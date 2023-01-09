Prince Harry thinks that "unconscious bias" happens around the world with mixed-race families.

The 38-year-old royal is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who is biracial and famously claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that there were "concerns" raised about their baby's skin tone when she was pregnant with their first child Archie - and explained that he has "always wanted to help" his family understand their problem

"There is a difference between racism and unconscious bias. The two things are different. You, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from it so you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem, otherwise, it moves into the category of racism. I will never talk about [who said it].

"After that Oprah interview, they said they were going to bring in that diversity tsar. Everything they said was going to happen hasn't happened. I have always been open to helping them understand their part in it. Especially when you are the monarchy you have a responsibility and people hold you to a higher standard than others. From what I've seen, yes, the keyword is concern but you speak to any mixed-race couple around the world and you will find that the white side family has either openly discussed it or it has been discussed in secret what the kids are gonna look like. That is part of a bigger conversation that needs to be had. If you are called out for unconscious bias, then you have the opportunity to make that right but if you don't then it becomes something much more serious."

The Duke of Sussex - who also has 20-month-old Lili with the former 'Suits' actress - added that "We always wanted to continue to serve we just didn't want to base ourselves in the UK so we could remove ourselves from the competition from the front pages. If my father asks us for support for across the Commonwealth, then that is certainly open for discussion. My family is now here. But I am here now. It is not the way I wanted it to happen but I have now created a life for my family where I feel safer."