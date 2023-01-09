Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is not currently on speaking terms with his brother William, Prince of Wales or his father King Charles.

The 38-year-old royal has been opening up about life ahead of the release of his autobiography 'Spare' in which he lays bare the ongoing rift with his family - and in an interview with Anderson Cooper on US TV show '60 Minutes', Harry explained he's still not talking to William or Charles.

During the chat, the host asked: "Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" and Harry replied: "Currently, no. But I look forward to ... I look forward to us being able to find peace ..."

When asked how long has it been since he spoke to William, Harry said: "A while. "

Cooper then said: "Do you speak to your dad?" and the royal replied: "We aren't ... we haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California where they are raising their two children. They later lifted the lid on the troubles they experienced within the royal family during an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and in a fly-on-the-wall documentary called 'Harry and Meghan' for Netflix ahead of the release of his book 'Spare'.

Later on in the interview, Harry went on to insist he hopes to make peace with his relatives declaring: "That's all I've ever asked for."

He said: "At the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um - and I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."