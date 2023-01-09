Hidden Path has rubbished a report claiming its 'Dungeons and Dragons' AAA video game has been cancelled.

Bloomberg claimed that the title's publisher Wizards Of The Coast had scrapped five yet-to-be-announced games and listed Hidden Path as one of the studios impacted.

However, Hidden Path has denied the game has been axed, tweeting: “Hey everyone, just wanted to set the record straight: Our epic D+D project with Wizards is still happening.

“In fact, we’re currently hiring and looking for talented people to join our team.”

Wizards of the Coast announced the new game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will be "a AAA game derived from the Dungeons and Dragons universe."

Ubisoft veteran, Dominic Guay, who left the company in 2021 after 20 years, having previously worked on games such as 'Watch Dog', will be leading the studio.

He said: ‘We have the largest and most popular brand of fantasy role-playing games in Dungeons and Dragons.

"Such a brand, with 50 years of history behind it, inspires developers and gives us enormous creative freedom. Our focus is on high-quality AAA games and we will have the means to achieve our ends."

The official release date and further details regarding the game are yet to be announced, but Wizards of the Coast did let it slide that Invoke is planning on expanding its development team from 80 to 200 by 2025 to work on the game.