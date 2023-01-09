Colin Farrell says Jeremy Renner is "doing good" following his recent snow plough accident.

The 'Banshees of Inisherin' actor has been in touch with his friend and 'S.W.A.T.' co-star since he was airlifted to hospital for surgery after being crushed by a snowcat and he wants him to know he's thinking of his pal in his prayers.

Asked about Jeremy's health, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Yeah, I've been in touch. He's doing good, I believe.

"All prayers are with him."

Over the weekend Jeremy paid tribute to the medical team who have been looking after him over the last week.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him and he wrote: "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

The accident came after Jeremy tried to help remove a stranded family member’s car from the snow near his home in Tahoe.

The 'Hurt Locker' star was struck by a snowplough and left “completely crushed” by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week: “At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident."

The ‘Avengers’ actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.