Sir Paul McCartney almost hit by car on Abbey Road crossing

Published
2023/01/09 12:00 (GMT)

Sir Paul McCartney was almost hit by a car on the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road crossing while making a documentary with his daughter Mary.

The 80-year-old music legend returned to the London spot where the bandmates were photographed for the cover of their 1969 album 'Abbey Road' for a film called 'If These Walls Could Talk' - directed by Mary McCartney - and she's revealed her dad was almost knocked down.

According to The Mirror newspaper, she said: "The bit where the car nearly ran him over on the zebra crossing, that was so funny. As we were leaving [the studio], I said, 'I'll film you [on the crossing],' and he went over and this car totally didn’t stop for him!"

Mary has built a career as a photographer and the film is her first foray into directing with the documentary about the famous London studio - and she admits she was worried about showing it to her famous father for the first time.

She added: "I was really nervous showing the film to my dad. I took him to a cinema to watch it and kept thinking, 'Oh my goodness, I hope he likes it.'

"The next day, I was at an event and somebody said, 'I saw your dad and he was talking about the documentary for ages.' It's somewhere he's really passionate about so when he heard I was doing the documentary, he was really pleased and it made him think about Abbey Road again and a lot of the stories."

Mary went on to insist she hopes the film leads to more directing projects, adding: "I definitely want to direct more. I don’t know what that will be, but it will need to be something I'm passionate about, like I am about Abbey Road."

