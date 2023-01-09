Taylor Russell says Dona Drake is "a beauty icon”.

The ‘Bones and All’ star labelled the actress and singer - who grew to prominence in the 30s and 40s and passed away in 1989, aged 74 - as “super smart” as she also spilled about how is a fan of “1930s icon” Louise Brooks, the star of ‘Pandora’s Box’, a 1929 flick.

The 28-year-old actress told British Vogue magazine for its 2023 Hollywood Portfolio: “I’m very into Louise Brooks, a 1930s icon. I also love Dona Drake. She’s a beauty icon and also super smart.”

Taylor explained her “one thing” she dreams of doing is “Rosario Dawson’s interlude” on the 2003 OutKast album ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ when asked if she could do any role in the world.

She said: “My answer for this is not from a film, it’s from OutKast’s 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below'. Rosario Dawson’s interlude on that album is the one thing I wish I could do.”

The ex ‘Lost in Space’ star revealed she sees herself as working with young kids as she adores them and “playing games” if she was not working in Hollywood.

Taylor said: “I would be a kindergarten teacher. I love kids and I love playing games.”

The ‘Escape Room’ star admitted the best perk of being a performer in the industry is “learning” from those who have come before her and their “wisdom”.

Taylor said: “Learning from other actors who have walked paths that I would love to walk and have a lot of wisdom to offer me.”