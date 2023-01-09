Luciana Gimenez had to undergo emergency surgery after being involved in a skiing accident.

The 53-year-old presenter - who has 23-year-old Lucas with Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and Lorenzo, 11, with ex-husband Marcelo de Carvalho - was travelling on the slopes in Aspen at "high speed" when she took a tumble and fractured her leg on Saturday (07.01.23).

Her representatives said in a statement: "Luciana Gimenez had an accident while skiing in Aspen, in the United States, last Saturday afternoon.

"Luciana was enjoying her holidays with her children, Lucas and Lorenzo, and was skiing at a high speed on a red route. The accident happened as she was trying to brake.

“The presenter received emergency care on the ski slope and, subsequently, was taken by ambulance to the local hospital.

"After reporting severe pain, she underwent tests that confirmed fractures in four different places on her leg, therefore, doctors decided that she needed an emergency surgery, which was very successful."

The former model is hoping to leave home on Monday (09.01.23).

The statement added: "Luciana is already in the recovery room, accompanied by her eldest son, Lucas. Her discharge is scheduled for Monday."

Luciana's boyfriend, Renato Breia, has expressed his belief his partner will soon be "dancing again" following her surgery.

He took to his Instagram Story to share a video of them on a hot day outside, in which Luciana danced and sang while wearing a bikini.

He wrote in Portuguese along with a praying hands emoji: "It's going to be ok! Jajá will be dancing for us again."