Don Cheadle had just two hours to decide if he wanted to sign a six-movie contract with Marvel.

The 58-year-old star made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as James Rhodes/ War Machine in 'Iron Man 2' but has revealed how he had to make a quick decision on whether to join the blockbusters.

Recalling the day he got the part, Don told GQ magazine: "I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.'

"It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?"

Cheadle revealed how he quizzed Marvel on what the other five movies would be but was given limited information.

The 'Ocean's Eleven' star said of the studio's reply: "It's going to be these Avengers and this is what it is, so you have to say yes or no."

When Don enquired about the trajectory of his character, he was told: "We don't know any of that but this is what it is so you've got an hour.

"So we played laser tag for two hours and I was talking to my wife and we thought about it and talked to my agent and tried to get as much information as we could."