Kourtney Kardashian says red leopard PJs are favourite New Year’s Eve outfit ever.

The Poosh founder - and oldest sister of Khloe, Kim, Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner - detailed how her favourite sartorial moment for the ball drop was the “cosy” jammies she wore to ring in 2022 for her family celebration alongside her kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with her ex Scott Disick.

The 43-year-old influencer told InStyle magazine: “Oh, the red leopard print pajamas I wore last year! I was matching my husband, and we had the best New Year's at home with all the kids, and had a family dinner and did puzzles. One of them was crazy; it took forever, and when we finally finished it, we framed it because we were so excited. So yes, I think the red PJs that let me stay in, feel cozy, with no heels, barefoot? That’s easily the best New Year’s outfit.”

Kourtney - who married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker last year in a romantic Italian ceremony - says the best method to take the perfect Instagram snap with your children is to “let the kids lead the way”.

She said: “You’ve got to believe the only way to have control is to give up control. Definitely don’t force it. Let the kids lead the way. That’s what I do. Because even if they were wearing the outfits of my dreams, if they weren’t happy, even if it were a great photo, it wouldn’t be a great memory, and then what’s the point? So I never force outfits, and I let each of them take the lead for a bit. Of course I’ll make suggestions, and if it’s freezing out or something, of course I’ll say, “You need a coat!” But aside from that, you just kind of go with it…. You know, I just realized I haven’t taken a big family photo yet. And in a way, I think that’s kind of great, because we were all together, and having so much fun, and living in the moment being together. I think that’s a good sign. You don’t always need the photo but you always need the love.”