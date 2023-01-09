Michelle Heaton's kids are hoping to be crowned the UK's Mini Master Model Builder.

The Liberty X singer enjoyed a day at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham over the weekend, where Faith, 11, and eight-year-old AJ - who she has with husband Hugh Hanley - put their LEGO building skills to the test to kickstart the competition.

Sharing photos from their day out, Michelle wrote on Instagram: "Faith, AJ I had so much fun today @legolanddcbirmingham where they submitted their entries into the Mini Master Model Builder competition!

"Also Running at @ldcmanchester - the competition will see children compete against each other to create something amazing out of LEGO and become the UK’s Mini Master Model Builder! The heats take place on weekends throughout January and the first weekend in February."

Amy Langham, General Manager at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham said: “It was a pleasure to have Michelle, Faith and AJ with us today at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham. We were really impressed with their entries into our Mini Master Model Builder competition.

"Michelle and her family had a great day enjoying everything that the Ultimate Indoor LEGO Playground has to offer and we can’t wait to have them back.”

The The Mini Master Model Builder competition - which will run every Saturday and Sunday until 5th February - sees under-18 visitors to LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham take on visitors to the Manchester attraction to find the UK’s best young LEGO builder.

The LEGO creation deemed the best each weekend, at each attraction, will be entered into the semi-final and then after 5 February, the Global Master Builder will choose the best LEGO builders from both Birminham and Manchester.

The two finalists will then go head-to-head to create a build to replicate either Birmingha, or Manchester, and overall winner will be crowned the UK's Mini Master Model Builder.

The winner's creation will be placed in their local MINILAND and they will also receive a £500 voucher to spend in a LEGOLAND Discovery Centre store and up to four Gold Merlin Annual Passes. The runner up will win Local Annual Passes for their family at their preferred LEGOLAND Discovery Centre.

For more information on the competition, please visit: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/birmingham/whats-inside/events/mini-master-model-builder-uk/ or https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/manchester/whats-inside/events/mini-master-model-builder-uk/