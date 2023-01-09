Prince Harry has hit out at Prince Andrew's "embarrassing scandal".

The Duke of Sussex has bemoaned how unfair it was that he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were stripped of their security detail after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 but his uncle retained his despite being stripped of his titles and patronages just months beforehand because of his links with late paedophile Jefrrey Epstein and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and sexual assault allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, which were later settled out of court.

According to Page Six, who obtained a Spanish copy of his new memoir 'Spare', Harry wrote: “Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security.

“People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offenses weren’t one of them.”

The 38-year-old prince admitted he and his wife never imagined they would love their security detail after seeing how Andrew was treated, and also because of the "current climate of hatred", as well as the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997 while being pursued by pararazzi.

Harry also noted that, as a man in his 30s, it was ridiculous to complain about being cut off by his father, King Charles, but insisted his dad was more than just his guardian and compared the situation to being fired without compensation following a life of service.

He wrote: “He was also my boss, my banker, my auditor and the administrator of my money for my entire adult life."

Last year, Harry and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and Lili, 19 months, together - claimed they were unable to return to the UK from their home in California because of their lack of police protection.

They said in a statement: “In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.

“While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”