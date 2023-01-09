George Lazenby thinks Liam Hemsworth should be the next James Bond.

The 83-year-old actor - who was the youngest person to play the suave spy when he took over from original 007 Sir Sean Connery when he was 29 - believes his fellow Australian is the ideal candidate to take over from Daniel Craig in the iconic role for a number of reasons.

Explaining why he thinks a "good-looking Aussie dude" like Liam fits the bill, George told TMZ Daniel's successor needs to be "crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role."

He said Liam has a worthy acting resume and enough experience to deal with the media attention and scrutiny, and also feels that, at 32, the 'Hunger Games' star could keep making films in the franchise for at least a decade without losing his youthful looks.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount have been most recently linked with the role, while Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and James Norton have also been previously speculated to take on the part.

George himself previously admitted he thinks Bond could be female eventually because the character has previously been played by a wide variety of men, including a Scot, an Irishman, a Welshman and two Englishmen, but doesn't think it will happen right away.

And George highlighted the late Dame Diana Rigg - who played Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo opposite him as Bond in 1969's 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' - as proof of what a strong female agent could look like.

He previously said: "[She was] everything a top spy could be - sexy, tough, sassy and able to look after herself. So, there’s no reason why you can’t have a special agent like that."