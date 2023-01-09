Benji Madden says he is "happy and grateful" after eight years of marriage to Cameron Diaz.

The Good Charlotte star marked the couple's eighth wedding anniversary on January 5 by sharing a sweet tribute to his actress wife and their daughter Raddix - who arrived in 2019 via surrogate - in a post on Instagram declaring he's hoping for 80 more years together.

Benji wrote: "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let’s do 80 more and then forever ... Happy anniversary 1•5 @camerondiaz ... "

He shared the message alongside one of his paintings which depicted a vase full of flowers.

The couple's friends and family rushed to comment on the post with Benji's twin brother Joel posting three red heart emojis and pal Gwyneth Paltrow writing: "Love you both so much."

The 43-year-old rocker tied the knot with Cameron back in 2015 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed their daughter four years later.

Cameron recently opened up about how her love of cooking helped her during the early days of their romance as she was able to whip up an Italian feast for her new man.

During an interview on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Drew recalled to Cameron: “We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji. "We had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside. What was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day.” Cameron revealed she had made lamb for Benji. She said: “Lamb chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini. I put shallot gold inside the couscous.”