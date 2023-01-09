Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth knew how “hard it was” for him before his decision to leave Britain for a new life in America.

The Duke of Sussex added in his interview on ‘Good Morning America’ interview on Monday (09.01.23) with ex-NFL player Michael Strahan that Her Majesty was unsurprised by ‘Megxit’.

He said when Michael asked if the Queen, who died aged 96 in September, was “upset” at him for quitting his role as a senior royal after he married Meghan Markle: “I had many, many conversations with (the Queen) both in the UK over the years and in the run-up to the point of this change, so it was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her.

“She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was. I don’t know whether she was in a position to be able to change it.”

When asked if there was any chance of a “compromise” in his Megxit deal, such as a ‘half-in, half-out’ arrangement with his royal duties and life in the US, Harry said: “No – which was really sad because I still to this day believe that this was entirely possible.”

Michael asked: “There are going to be people who say, ‘Why don’t they either be in or get out, because if you get out there’s no hypocrisy’.”

Harry responded: “I can’t ever get out and I’m incredibly aware of my position.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live. But there’s no version of me being ever able to get out of this. I was stunned that my family would allow security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point for us.”

Harry has claimed his older brother Prince William screamed at him during his talks to leave royal duties, saying on his Netflix show ‘Harry and Meghan’: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”