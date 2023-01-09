Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted on a date with comic Eric Andre.

The 31-year-old model, who was last month seen kissing artist Jack Greer and has recently been linked with Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, had a night out with 39-year-old Eric – who dated actress Rosario Dawson, 43, for a year from 2016 to 2017 – in her home city of New York.

They were spotted on Saturday (07.01.23) night walking through the streets with their arms wrapped around each another and sharing a meal at a Japanese restaurant before going to a bar.

Emily was rumoured in December to be dating multiple men after she was seen kissing Jack, 35, outside her apartment, after being spotted with Orazio, also 35.

She had appeared to make her new relationship with actor Pete, 29, public when they were seen at an NBA with him in late-November after he split from Kim Kardashian.

Sources say the pair have moved on as Pete has been seen out with actress Chase Sui Wonders, 36, who was his co-star in the recently-released film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ about a wild house party that goes disastrously wrong.

Emily had been linked to Brad Pitt, 59, after her divorce last year, but he is now reportedly dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, 32.

Emily’s dates with Pete, Orazio, Jack and Eric come days after she took to TikTok in November to mouth the words to audio: “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Mum-of-one Emily, who shares 22-month-old son Sylvester with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41, who she divorced amid allegations he had cheated on her, told Harper’s Bazaar in October she wants to start enjoying dating, adding: “I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked (before.)

“So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts’.”

She has also told People about single life: “It’s so nice, honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody – other than my son, that’s the only man.”