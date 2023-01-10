Prince Harry consulted a psychic who told him his late mum Diana had been watching over his son at Christmas and his antics had given her a “giggle”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, visited the medium on the recommendation of friends and said her proof she was communicating with Di – killed in a Paris car crash in 1997 aged 36 – was that she knew of an incident where Harry’s boy had broken an ornament of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Harry was convinced the unnamed psychic was referring to a Christmas evening in 2020 when Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, decided to continue the royal family’s Germanic tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve.

The Daily Mail added in a report on Monday (09.01.23) on the passage about the psychic in Harry’s book that he said he was given an ornament of the Queen – who died in September aged 96 – that Meghan had bought from a local shop, which he said showed the monarch’s face “to a T”, and that he immediately hung from their Christmas tree.

He added Archie, now three, knocked the tree while running around, causing the ornament to fall off and smash, before the toddler lifted a bottle and tried to spray water on the broken pieces in the hope it could be fixed.

Harry said Meghan told the boy: “No, Archie, no – do not spray Gan-Gan,” with the duke saying in his autobiography: “I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking, ‘This is weird’.”

He added in the book when he later visited a psychic he was convinced she possessed an “energy”, and she told him: “Your mother is with you... right now.”

The medium added Diana was saying Harry was “living the life she couldn’t” and the one “she wanted for you”.

When Harry started to feel he needed more proof the psychic was in touch with his late mum, he said she said: “Your mother says... the ornament. Your mother says... something about a Christmas ornament? Of a mother? Or a grandmother? It fell? Broke? Archie tried to fix it. Your mother says she had a bit of a giggle about that.”

Harry said he decided Diana – whose use of psychics is well known – “was there”.