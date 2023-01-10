Meghan, Duchess of Sussex allegedly “sobbed on the floor” after a row with Princess Catherine over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

Prince Harry, 38, made the claim while opening up for the first time on how his niece, now seven, was apparently left crying following the alleged argument between his wife and Catherine, 41, four days before his 2018 wedding to Meghan, also 41.

Harry said Catherine, now Princess of Wales, sent Meghan a text that said: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

He also claimed Catherine was unwilling to meet Meghan’s tailor at Kensington Palace and the two women exchanged terse texts about the matter four days before his wedding to Meghan.

Harry said in his memoir ‘Spare’: “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father.

“Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!... Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away.

“Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father.

“So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by. A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing.

“I was horrified to see her so upset, but I didn’t think it a catastrophe. Emo-tions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day.

“It was intolerable but temporary. Kate hadn’t meant any harm, I told her.”

Harry also said the following day Catherine arrived with a bouquet of flowers and apologised to Meghan.

He also claims this sister-in-law had “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

At the time of the alleged row, Meghan was in the midst of drama with her dad Thomas Markle, who had been caught setting up staged paparazzi photos ahead of the wedding.

Previous reports about the incident said Meghan had made Catherine cry over the dress-fitting fight, with Buckingham Palace officials allegedly refusing to issue a public statement disputing such reports.