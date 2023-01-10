Shemar Moore is going to be a dad for the first time.

The 52-year-old actor has been dating Jesiree Dizon, 39, since 2017 and revealed that the pair are to become parents for the first time as he reflected that his late mother - who died from a heart condition at the age of 76 in 2020 - would have been thrilled with the news.

He said: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy. I'm sorry she can't be here."

The 'Criminal Minds' star went on to explain that fatherhood will be the "best" part of his life and he had "worried" for a long time that it would never happen.

Speaking in a teaser clip from an upcoming episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', he said: "I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed. It's going to be the best part of—my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole. "

Following the announcement on the show, Shemar took to Instagram to reveal that he and Jesiree - who already has son Kaiden 16, and five-year-old daughter Charli from previous relationships - to reveal potential baby names, before signalling in the video with a cloud of pink smoke that it a little girl is on the way.

He said: "It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023."