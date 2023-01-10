Tracee Ellis Ross says a hairdryer was “part of the original dream” of hair care line Pattern.

The ex ‘Blackish’ star - and daughter of Motown superstar Diana Ross - admitted “from the beginning” of her Black centric hair product line she wanted to develop a heat styling tool as she has personally needed one.

The 50-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: "This evolution of Pattern has been a part of the original dream from the beginning. For me, heat has always been a genuine tool for possibility and a way to imagine all of the many things that my hair can do. [Plus,] I have discovered because of my job, letting my hair air dry is not an option when you have a 5:00 a.m. call."

Tracee - who devised the Pattern Blow Dryer with four attachments for a retail price of $189 - revealed she believes in the importance of being “mindful” of styling with hot temperatures.

She said: "It's heat, so you have to be mindful of heat — it just is what it is. But it doesn't have to get so hot. I have used particular dryers where when I first used them I was like, 'Holy moly.' Or [sometimes] you're diffusing, and all of a sudden it's like putting your face next to a space heater."

The ex ‘Girlfriends’ star longs for her band to “exceed the needs” of natural hair.

Tracee said: "The runway for what it takes to [create styling tools] and actually change those kinds of designs so that they meet our needs really takes time. So like with everything at Pattern, if I can do it in a way that it feels like it really matches the needs of our community, and is actually going to function in a way that is filling a void, then absolutely [we'll create more]. The mission of the brand is to exceed the needs of the curly, coily, and tight-textured community."