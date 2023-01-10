The Kid LAROI is rumoured to be the next star to have a concert on 'Fortnite'.

Sources have told Insider Gaming the event will take place at the end of January, days after the launch of the Dead Space x Fortnite collaboration.

'Fortnite' concerts have become hugely popular, with the likes of Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and J Balvin among those to have performed in-game.

While Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots have played in rival game 'Roblox'.

Epic Games is partnering with EA on the 'Fortnite' and 'Dead Space' crossover, which is due to land on January 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, Blizzard recently hinted at an 'Overwatch 2' and 'Fortnite' crossover.

The shooter game's VP Jon Spector suggested they could team up with the likes of the battle royale game with the sequel to the 2016 game.

Speaking to Game Informer, he said: "We've seen some really fun examples out there of games working with other brands or other games.

"I'm a big anime nerd myself. I think it's super cool when I see Naruto appear in Fortnite. I don't even play Fortnite, but that's awesome. And as we look at the Overwatch 2 space, those are things that we're interested in exploring. If and when we do that, one of our key values is to do it in a way that feels like a great fit for the Overwatch franchise."

Spector also said the team are keen to “deliver more content for free than ever before, on a regular and consistent basis."