Kerry Katona is preparing to undergo corrective surgery on her stomach.

The 42-year-old star - who has Molly, 21, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships - is gearing up to have the surgery on her abdominal area and "cannot wait" to feel more comfortable in her own body.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "As I'm writing this, I'm getting ready to have corrective surgery on my stomach with Pall Mall

Cosmetics, and I can't wait! I've had my pre-op, where they assessed me and took my bloods, so it's all getting very real now. I can't wait to have it done, recover, and start to feel more comfortable in my body."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - recently starred alongside her daughter Lilly in a pantomime production of 'Cinderella' over the festive period and went on to add that while it was "so much fun", she is "relieved" that the run has ended and is looking forward to having time to herself.

She added: "Panto ended on Sunday, so I'm looking forward to some time off work now. I had an absolute blast and it was so much fun, but I must admit I feel relieved it's over. It was very full on and I've felt like a workhorse over the past few months. I need some time to myself."

Kerry added that in recent weeks she has been struck down by a virus - which could possibly be a new variant of COVID-19 - but is "on the mend" and is hoping to find some January motivation soon.

She added: "I finally feel like I'm back on the mend after being struck down with a virus. All of my lateral flow tests were negative, but every doctor I spoke to said they believed it could be a new variant of Covid that hasn't been identified yet. I've never been so poorly in my life! I've been on two loads of antibiotics over the past few weeks. I'm still not 100% right, but I feel much better than I did and I'm getting there.

"I must admit, because of my illness and because I've been so busy, I'm not really feeling any January motivation yet!

I don't have any energy to do any exercise. But once I've had my operation and I've recovered, I'll be back on it!"