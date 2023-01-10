Simon Webbe was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The 43-year-old pop star - who is best known as a member of the boy band Blue alongside Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Antony Costa - took to social media to reveal that over the weekend he had been taken to hospital again and asked his followers to "wish him luck."

Without revealing the nature of his health care, alongside a snap of himself lying in a hospital gown, he wrote on Instagram: "Back in hospital AGAIN!! Wish me luck. [prayer emoji]"

Simon also attached a snippet of Blue hit 'One Love' to the now-deleted post.

Just last month, Simon reunited with the 'All Rise' hitmakers for a tour and comeback album 'Heart and Soul' - which concluded at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle just days before Christmas - and 'Celebrity Gogglebox' star Duncan recently explained that it was "great" to be back working with the guys he regards as "brothers" more than 20 years after they first burst onto the pop music scene.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It’s nice to be back with a new album that we have really

enjoyed putting together and making. It’s nice to be about to tour again, it’s nice to be working with the boys.

“These guys are my brothers, I don’t have any brothers and sisters so getting to be in Blue for the last two decades of my life working with Ant, Si and Lee, they have become my extended family. Sometimes I want to murder them but most of the time it is a harmonious foursome!”