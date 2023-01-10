Logan Paul has reportedly thanked Gentle Barn for rescuing his former pet pig.

The controversial YouTuber and WWE superstar is said to have sent the California-based animal sanctuary a letter after it posted a TikTok this week about a pig they rescued with tattered ears and a potentially life threatening infection.

In the social media post, Gentle Barn said: "Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away.

"She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed.

"She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn."

The post added that "it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer", and an old social media post linked her to Logan.

Now, TMZ has obtained a letter from the 27-year-old star to the organisation thanking them, and explaining that Pearl the pig "lived very happily at [his] home for about two years".

He writes: "With every ounce of gratitude I have, thank you."

He continues: "She was treated like the princess she is, bathed regularly, ate a variety of healthy meals, roamed the yard, and had a shelter and pen of her own. I'd even sleep with her sometimes."

In the letter, Logan says Pearl was "rehomed at a horse ranch in Santa Clarita" when he moved to Puerto Rico in April 2020, and she "lived fruitfully there for about 10 months" until the homeowner moved and she ended up with a farmer "across the street".

He adds: "It's shocking and heartbreaking to hear the state she was found. I wanted to reach out personally and say thank you for taking her in.

"For what it's worth, I'd love to send a token of my gratitude to your organization for taking Pearl in and doing something so kind.

"I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I'd like to contribute to her care again. I can't thank you enough for stepping in. Please let me know how else I can be supportive."