The UK government has created a multi-million fund for businesses developing technologies to make the freight sector more eco-friendly with AI.

An estimated 36 medium and small businesses will get a slice of the £7 million fund that will give the resources to look into bringing new tech to life that will potentially decarbonise the sector.

Richard Holden MP and the minister for roads said: “This fund will accelerate new ideas and technologies, helping to develop a future pipeline of innovations that can be rolled out to create jobs and allow everyone to get their goods faster and easier.’

It hopes to deploy climate tech to minimise emissions across road, rail, sea and skies and canal industries.

One of the previous examples who have benefited from similar money include Hypermile, a company that created an AI resource that allows lorry drivers to preserve fuel.

Those in benefit of the fund will also get to go to an freight innovatgor fund accelerator that will give the chance for other private investments and expertise from “freight innovation cluster” group.

The problems the fund - which comes after the UK government gave out £165 million to five firms making renewable aircraft fuel - will seek to rectify centre on collection and sharing of transport data, bigger shipment reduction and increased port distribution.

Nicola Yates OBE, the chief executive of Connected Places Catapult said: “The fund will help us to work with innovators and industry partners to develop a pipeline of technology and data innovations that will tackle the freight sector’s emerging needs, ensuring that resilience, efficiency and carbon reduction are core to the sector’s future.”