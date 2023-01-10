Amazon warehouse staff have condemned the retail giant's response to a worker death while on shift.

Rick Jacobs passed away after enduring a cardiac event on December 27 in the Amazon DEN4 warehouse just before the end of his work day and his colleagues have spoken out in disgust in how he was treated.

Eyewitnesses claim an impromptu wall was constructed around him using jumbo shipping boxes on the spot near the outbound shipping deck where he was found dead. In addition, staff at the Colorado location are also unhappy with the reaction and claim their was a real lack of clarity surrounding the tragic episode.

An anonymous Amazon worker told the Guardian: “Finding out what had happened after walking through there had made me feel very uncomfortable, as there is a blatant disregard of human emotions at this facility. Management could have released those employees affected by offering [voluntary time off], so that they did not need to use their own time, but nope, that did not happen.

“No one should have been told to work alongside a dead body, particularly after witnessing it. Day shift comes in at 7am or 7.30am, and we were never informed until we arrived to where it had occurred. No warnings before walking into the building. No on-site counselor. Simply a flyer put out days later informing us of how to receive mental health counseling.”.

In response, Amazon explained the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act disallowed them to share any information regarding the matter. In addition, they rejected the allegation work carried on around the body or that boxes were deployed to block off the spot but asserted that management stood on guard to ensure confidentiality and safety.

Amazon forgoed going on the record on the grounds of privacy and care for the person who died.