Jessie J is struggling with the first trimester of pregnancy.

The 34-year-old pop star announced last week that she is expecting more than a year on from suffering a miscarriage but took to social media on Tuesday (10.01.23) to describe the first stages as being "woofy woof."

Alongside a montage of video clips that show her yawning and pretending to throw up, she wrote on Instagram: "I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF! [dog emoji]" (sic)

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker recently admitted that mind "hasn't fully processed" her pregnancy news as she opened up to her Instagram followers when unable to sleep.

As I lay here (2am) can't sleep.

"Thinking about today and the overwhelming amount of love and support I

am feeling. I can't help but think about all the women and men still

struggling with loss and infertility. It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never et pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.

"My mind hasn't fully processed that it's actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long. The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience. I don't even know what my point is tbh. (sic)"

Jessie also observed that she's been "blessed with the biggest gift"

she'll ever receive.

The 'Domino' singer - who started dating basketball player Chanan Colman in 2022 - added: "I just am still with you and I haven't forgotten about any of

it. I still want to hug anyone struggling "I don't take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday.

"I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you. (sic)"