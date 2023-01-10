Prince Harry "struggled to speak" about the death of Princess Diana for years.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, is the son of the now-King Charles and his late former wife Diana - who was killed in a car crash in 1997 aged 36 - and couldn't process the tragedy for several years but "feels her presence" more than ever.

He said: "My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that! I struggled for years to accept or even speak about my mother's death. I was unable to process that she was gone. I'm not sure anyone can ever truly have closure when they lose a parent, or anyone for that matter, especially when that grief may be the only thing left of them. The healing process has allowed me to get to a place where I now feel the presence of my mum more than ever before. She's with me all the time — my guardian angel."

Prince Harry - who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and today (10.01.23) releases his bombshell memoir 'Spare' - is married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and explained that since tying the knot with the former 'Suits' actress in 2018, his "eyes have been opened" and "wants nothing more" than for their children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili to be in touch with the rest of the family since they have become estranged.

He told this week's edition of PEOPLE: "My relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood. To this day, I'm doing important and necessary work to understand and address unconscious bias — it's ever-evolving and requires us to step up and speak out where we can — even when it's our friends, families or loved ones.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."