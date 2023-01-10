Prince Harry hopes his kids "have relationships with members of [his] family".

The 38-year-old prince's relationship with King Charles and Prince William has become strained in recent years, but Harry is hopeful that his kids - Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months - will be able to develop strong relationships with their relatives.

He shared: "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution, so of course. I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Harry is also happy to allow his family to form their own opinions about his memoir, 'Spare'. The prince describes his controversial book as a "raw account" of his life.

He PEOPLE: "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family.

"This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life, the good, the bad and everything in between."

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed that he only "cried once" over the death of his mother.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, and Harry explained that he and his brother felt they couldn't show any emotion when they met mourners in public.

He said: "I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail [in 'Spare', his new memoir] about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling ... and the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

Harry still vividly remembers the outpouring of emotion from the British public in the aftermath of Diana's death.

He said: "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."