Prince Harry has a "beautiful and blessed life".

The 38-year-old prince recognises that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, both have a "platform" and they're determined to use their influence "wisely".

Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the duchess - said: "I have a beautiful and blessed life - one that comes with a platform and with it responsibility, that Meghan and I plan to use wisely.

"I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be."

Harry has shared intimate details about his life in his new memoir, 'Spare'.

The prince explained that he's poured his "heart and soul" into the project.

He told PEOPLE: "I've been working on this for the past two years and have poured my heart and soul into it, choosing each moment with care. It has been a privilege to be able to tell my story in my words."

Harry and the duchess moved to California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

And the prince now feels he's entered a new phases of his life.

Discussing his personal identity, he said: "A husband and a father - first and foremost - as well as a veteran, environmentalist, and mental health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."

Meanwhile, Harry also revealed that he's developed a passion for American fast-food since moving to California.

He shared: "In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries and a Coke! And that's just for me!

"Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapenos. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!"