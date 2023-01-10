Amy Robach and T.J Holmes intend to “be fully open”, say reports.

The former ‘GMA3’ presenters are believed to be “in love” after their secret affair was outed back in November - despite Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, - being married to other people - when they were pictured loved-up on the streets of New York City.

A source told US Weekly: ““It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love, and they will be fully open about their relationship.”

“Amy has no regrets. She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love.”

According to the insider, the network - who forced the duo to take a hiatus from their on air duties when the story first broke - is working to figure out the origins of their relationship and where it posed a distraction to the rest of the team.

The source continued: “ABC is putting resources in so there are no surprises and they have all the information they can before deciding how to proceed.”

The twosome - who were involved with others - have carried on their romance and were seen very loved up in Miami after TJ filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig marking the end of second marriage, his first being Amy Ferson, the mother of his daughter Brianna and son Jaiden.

Her divorce attorney Stephanie Lehman shared how Marilee's first priority was their nine-year-old daughter Sabine and desired to keep their split behind closed doors.

Last week, she said: “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter, To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”