Angela Bassett paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman as she accepted her Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture on Tuesday (10.01.23).

The 64-year-old actress became the first woman to win an acting award for a superhero movie at the ceremony when she beat off competition from Kerry Condon) 'The Banshees of Inisherin') Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once') Dolly De Leon ('Triangle of Sadness') and Carey Mulligan ('She Said') for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', and she took the time to remember her late co-star - who died of cancer in 2020 after thanking her husband Courtney B. Vance, her family, and others who had worked on the film.

She told the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California: "We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

"We have joy in knowing that with this historic “Black Panther” series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

Earlier in the evening, Ke Huy Quan picked up the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his work on 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and paid an emotional tribute to his first ever director, 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom's Steven Spielberg, and his latest movie's filmmakers, the Daniels.

He said: "Thank you so much. I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity, so Steven Spielberg, thank you.

"When I started my career in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' I felt so very lucky to have been chosen and as I grew older I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck.

" For so many years I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.

Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and gave me an opportunity to try again.

Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert thank you so much for helping me find my answer, you have given me more than I could have hoped.

He beat of competition from 'Babylon's Brad Pitt, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan of 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and Eddie Redmayne for 'The Good Nurse' to take the honour.