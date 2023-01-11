Quinta Brunson was thrilled to take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy on Tuesday (10.01.23).

The 'Abbott Elementary' actress - who was shortlisted for the award alongside Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building', Jenna Ortega ('Wednesday') and Jean Smart ('Hacks') - read her acceptance speech from her smart phone in a bid to remember the people she needed to thank but was interrupted by her excited family texting her to express their delight at her win.

She said: "I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision.

“It’s just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They’re very white men, and they said, ‘Okay, Quinta.’ “They let me get away with a lot.

“Oh my god, my family is texting me right now.

"My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much...I’m just so happy to be here with you all. I feel like I’m missing someone, but I think I got it all my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White beat off competition from 'Atlanta' star Donald Glover, 'Barry's Bill Hader, and Steve Martin and Martin Short from 'Only Murders in the Building' to take home the Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy honour for his work on 'The Bear' and appeared stunned to have won.

Exclaiming "S**!" as he took to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, he said: "Thank you, whoo, man. Thank you, thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you guys, my fellow nominees. I am in awe of you. I’m not sure where you are, but you’re all legends. It’s an honour just to have my name near yours truly.

"‘The Bear,’ I love ‘The Bear.’ I love Carmy, Chris, Joanna, everybody at FX, John, thank you guys. You’ve changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly grateful. John Martinez, I love you. If you’re watching, I love you. I love you, Andrew Dunlap, thank you for hanging in there with me. Max, Robbie, Gillian, Justin, Chris Huvane. Chris really loved this show. He didn’t get to see all of it.

"My cast, my cast and crew. If I’m good, it is because you are good, so thank you. Thank you so much.

"My parents, I love you, thank you for making me feel like this was possible. Louis, Ezer, I love you so, so, so, so much. I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love acting. Thank you guys.”