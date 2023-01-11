Colin Farrell refused to be played off stage as he accepted his Golden Globe Award on Tuesday (10.01.23).

The 46-year-old actor scooped the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and was interrupted by piano music urging him to wrap up his speech as he paid tribute to his co-stars.

Colin - who took the award ahead of Diego Calva ('Babylon'), Daniel Craig ('Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'), Adam Driver ('White Noise') and Ralph Fiennes ('The Menu') - first said of co-star Brendan Gleeson: "I love you so much. I love you so much. To get to cohabitate this crazy space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was to be your equal. I'm not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going, and I thank you for that for the rest of my days."

He then went to praise co-star Kerry Condon but the music started, prompting him to emphatically say: "You can forget that piano!" and the comment drew more laughs.

Colin ended his speech with some "advice" for friend and co-star Barry Keoghan.

He said: "Barry, when you're sharing a house with an actor you're working with, a word of advice, Barry - don't eat his [cereal] and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. OK? You should never send a man to work on an empty belly."

The Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy went to Michelle Yeoh for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' ahead of Lesley Manville ('Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'), Margot Robbie ('Babylon'), Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Menu') and Dame Emma Thompson ('Good Luck to You, Leo Grande') and she gave a touching and funny speech as she reflected on her "fight" to success.

She said: "It's been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today but I think it's been worth it.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true ... until I got here, because look at this face! I came here and was told, 'You're a minority,' and I was like, 'No that's not possible.'

"Then someone said to me, 'You speak English?' I told them, 'The flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned.'"

"As time went by—I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this. As the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well."

The actress recalled feeling her career was "all good" and accepting she'd peaked, but then the "best gift" came along with her latest movie.

Like Colin, she also defied being played off to continue her speech and thank her castmates and crew.

She quipped as the music started: "Shut up, I can beat you up!"