Austin Butler paid tribute to Elvis Presley as he picked up his first Golden Globe Award on Tuesday (10.01.23).

The 31-year-old actor took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama accolade for his portayal of The King in 'Elvis' and he took the time to honour the "icon", as well as give shoutouts to "visionary" director Baz Luhrmann and his co-star Tom Hanks, who he praised as his "greatest dance partner".

He told the audience at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California: “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes.

“I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported. I love you, Baz Luhrmann.

“Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn’t even believe in myself. I’m so grateful to you. I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks."

Austin - who won the award ahead of Brendan Fraser ('The Whale'), Hugh Jackman ('The Son'), Bill Nighy ('Living') and Jeremy Pope ('The Inspection') - went on to thank Denzel Washington, who he starred with on Broadway in 2018's 'The Iceman Cometh', his sister, his late mother, his father and the family of Elvis Presley.

He then added: “Lastly, Elvis Presley himself, you are an icon and a rebel. I love you so much. Thank you. You are remembered and I will never forget thank you! “

Earlier this week, Austin spoke of how much "terror" he felt at playing such an iconic role, detailing the intense preparation he did with voice, movement and singing coaches, including listening to compilations of Elvis' voice "every day" for "hours".

He admitted: "It was just such a daunting thing. And I really just was guided by my terror...

"And then once I was allowed to leave the apartment, I would usually wake up every day around 3 or 4 in the morning with this terror."