Jennifer Coolidge made 'The White Lotus' creator Mike White cry with her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech.

The 61-year-old actress won the Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture accolade at Tuesday's (10.01.23) ceremony and in an emotional speech, she thanked the show runner for offering her a "new beginning".

Taking to the stage at The Beverly Hilton, Jennifer accepted her award and immediately put it down, joking: "“I can put this down, right? I don’t work out, you know? What I mean is I can’t hold it that long.”

The 'American Pie' actress - who won ahead of co-star Aubrey Plaza, Claire Danes ('Fleishman Is In Trouble'), Daisy Edgar-Jones ('Under the Banner of Heaven') and Niecy Nash-Betts ('Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story') - then thanked the likes of Ryan Murphy, Reese Witherspoon and Michael Patrick King for the opportunities they have given her over the years before turning her attention to Mike.

She said: “I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it.

“And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the fuck is going to happen? And, Mike white, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning.”

Shortly afterwards, Mike had the chance to heap praise on Jennifer when he took to the stage to accept the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture award.

He also poked fun at the struggles he'd had to get the social satire made, pointing at the audience as he exclaimed: "You all passed. You know you did!"

Before Jennifer's win, 'Black Bird' star Paul Walter Hauser won the Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture ahead of her co-star F. Murray Abraham, Domhnall Gleeson for 'The Patient', Seth Rogen for 'Pam and Tommy' and Richard Jenkins for 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'.