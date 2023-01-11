'House of the Dragon' was named Best Television Series - Drama at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The 'Game of Thrones' prequel beat off competition from 'Better Call Saul', 'The Crown','Ozark' and 'Severance' to take the coveted accolade, with former showrunner Miguel Sapochnik and cast members Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy accepting the honour.

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy went to 'Abbott Elementary' ahead of 'The Bear', 'Hacks', 'Only Murders in the Building', and 'Wednesday'.

Creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson accepted the accolade alongside co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams.

She said: "I created this show because I love comedy.

"There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today. Not to be corny, but Henry Winkler, you're one of the reasons I'm here today. Bob Odenkirk, I know you're in your drama bag now, but 'Mr. Show' made me want to make television. Do you know what I mean? Seth [Rogen], I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything you've ever made made me want to make comedy.

"Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laughs.... We make this show because we love comedy, and we love TV. This is my cast, and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone. During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh."

Despite 'House of the Dragon's win, its star Emma missed out on the Best Actress in a TV Drama Series gong, with the accolade going to Zendaya for 'Euphoria'.

However, the actress wasn’t there to accept the honour, leaving the prize’s presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis to take it on her behalf.

The other nominees in the category were Laura Linney (‘Ozark’), Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’), and Hilary Swank ‘Alaska Daily’).

Like Zendaya, Kevin Costner was also not present at The Beverly Hilton in California to pick up the Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama honour, with presenter Regina Hall explaining the 'Yellowstone' star had to "shelter in place" because of "unprecedented weather and flooding".

He took the accolade ahead of Jeff Bridges ('The Old Man'), Diego Luna ('Andor'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul') and Adam Scott ('Severance').