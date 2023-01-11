'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' won the night's biggest prizes at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday (10.01.23).

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie about his childhood - for which he had won Best Director earlier in the evening - took home the Best Motion Picture - Drama award ahead of 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Elvis', 'Tár', and 'Top Gun: Maverick', while Martin McDonagh's dark look at the end of a friendship scooped Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy ahead of 'Babylon', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and 'Triangle of Sadness'.

The movie also saw Colin Farrell take home Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and another win for Martin for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture.

'Elvis' actor Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Drama, while ' 'Tár' star Cate Blanchett wasn't present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California to pick up her fourth career win in the Best Actress in a Drama category.

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy went to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Michelle Yeoh, who reflected on her long journey to winning her first Golden Globe.

She said: "It's been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today but I think it's been worth it...

"As time went by — I turned 60 last year, and I think all of you women understand this. As the days, the years, and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well."

The actress recalled feeling her career was "all good" and accepting she'd peaked, but then the "best gift" came along with her latest movie.

Her co-star Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture accolade, while the Actress equivalent went to Angela Bassett for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

After four nominations, Guillermo del Toro picked up his first globe for Best Animated Feature for 'Pinocchio'.

In the TV categories, 'House of the Dragon' won Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series went to 'Abbott Elementary' - marking the first time in nine years a network show has won the accolade - and 'The White Lotus' scored Best Limited/Anthology Series.

Jubilant writer-director Mike White said of the latter: “You all passed on this show. So, yes, it’s very gratifying to have this moment.”

'Abbott Elementary' also saw Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams win Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series respectively, while 'The White Lotus' had a second win with Jennifer Coolidge taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series.

Neither 'Euphoria' star Zendaya nor 'Yellowstone's Kevin Costner were present at the ceremony to accept the Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series honours.

Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in A Comedy Series for 'The Bear', and Julia Garner scooped Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for the final season of 'Ozark'.

Limited series acting honours went to Evan Peters for 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and the absent Amanda Seyfried for 'The Dropout', as well as Paul Walter Hauser in the supporting category for 'Black Bird'.

Meanwhile, special awards were handed out to Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy at the ceremony - which was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael - and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance in a pre-taped message presented by Sean Penn.

The full list of winners for the 2023 Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

‘The Fabelmans’

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Cate Blanchett – ‘Tár’

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Colin Farrell – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Michelle Yeoh – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language:

‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Ke Huy Quan – ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Steven Spielberg – ‘The Fabelmans’

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Martin McDonagh, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Justin Hurwitz, ‘Babylon’

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

‘Naatu Naatu’ - RRR

TV:

Best Television Series – Drama:

‘House of the Dragon’

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Kevin Costner, ‘Yellowstone’

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

‘Abbott Elementary’

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture:

‘The White Lotus’

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Amanda Seyfried – ‘The Dropout’

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Evan Peters – ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series:

Julia Garner - ‘Ozark’

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series:

Tyler James Williams - ‘Abbott Elementary’

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture:

Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/ Motion Picture:

Paul Walter Houser, ‘Black Bird’