Ryan Murphy wants to make "the invisible [and] the unloved" into the "heroes" he never used to see.

The 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' producer was honoured at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards with the Carol Burnett Award - which honours those who have had a lasting impact on the TV industry - and used his speech on Tuesday (10.01.23) to praise the LGBT+ stars he has worked with in his career, including Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash, and Billy Porter.

He said: "I have dedicated most of my lifetime achievement speech here tonight to these wonderful actors I worked with to make a point of hope and progress.

"When I was a young person at home in the '70s watching 'The Carol Burnett Show', I never, ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show.

"It's hard being an LGBTQ kid. In fact, all over the world then, and now. And I have one word for you - Florida.

"You are often told you will never become anything, you have to hide your light to survive. But for those kids watching, tonight I offer up Mj and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility.

"There is a way forward. Use them as your north stars. For 25 years, that's all I've ever tried to do here. My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture."

Ryan kicked off his speech by urging the audience at the Beverly Hilton hotel to give a standing ovation to 'Pose' star Mj Rodriguez, who made history last year by becoming the first transgender star to win a Golden Globe during last year's untelevised ceremony.

He said: "Here's how I'd like to start. A year ago, the Golden Globes weren't televised, but the show did go on. And I was so thrilled when it was announced that Mj Rodriguez, from my show, 'Pose', had been awarded Best Actress in a Drama Series. In doing so, Mj from Newark, New Jersey, became the first trans actress ever to win a Golden Globe.

"And I thought, 'Wow, how I would have loved for Mj to be on this stage getting the standing ovation she deserved for making history.

"And I'm thrilled to say that Mj is one of my guests tonight. She's here at my table so, Mj, please stand up and let's give her the ovation that she deserves."