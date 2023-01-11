Hilary Swank "loves" being pregnant.

The 48-year-old actress is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, 48, and admitted that the whole experience had been "magical" so far.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10.11.22), she said: "It's been magical, it's been so wonderful. I love being pregnant and I just feel so blessed and so happy, happier than I’ve ever felt."

The 'Boys Don't Cry' star went on to add that it is "nice" that she has given a lot of women her age "hope" of becoming pregnant later in life as she insisted that anything is possible if people are willing to believe in themselves before noting that it is time to start "nesting" because she is due to give birth in March.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It's just nice to see a lot of women in their 40s going, 'You gave me hope,' because once you really believe something can happen, you have a different thought pattern, you know what I mean? You get out of your own way. You know what? The sky is really the limit if you allow yourself to believe in all realms. Now, it's time to start nesting. I have three months!"

The 'Alaska Daily' actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Drama for her role as investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald on the ABC drama and although she lost out to Zendaya for her role in 'Euphoria', explained that it was an honour to be "shining a light on the missing and murdered indigenous women that the show represents."